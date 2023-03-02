BreakingNews
Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
Public opportunity to weigh in on Morrison Lake improvements

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

A project to make improvements to Morrison Lake, just west of Ga. 400 in Alpharetta is in the hands of the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch. The public has until March 20 to comment on the application for a variance to encroach within 25 feet of the state waters buffer.

This project will rehabilitate the dam including updates to the spillway system, slopes, internal drainage system and plunge pool outlet protection. There are no discharge increases and slopes will be stabilized with vegetation.

The proposed project will result in 295 total linear feet of buffer disturbance off Lakeview Parkway on the unnamed tributary of Big Creek in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.

Site plans are available at the EPD office in Atlanta. Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Comments can be submitted to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
