Public input needed on Roswell/Abernathy intersection in Sandy Springs

Residents have until Monday, March 29 to provide comments on the Roswell Road at Abernathy Road Intersection Improvements.
Following a safety study, seven initial improvements were identified to reduce crashes in the area.
- Signalize right-turn movement from westbound Abernathy Road to northbound Roswell Road
- Shorten end of east median by 20 feet (Abernathy Road)
- Modify southbound overhead signs (Roswell Road)
- Install barrier separation between southbound through & left-turn lanes (Roswell Road)
- Restripe the northwest corner of the intersection (Abernathy Road)
- Extend raised median at south Publix driveway
- Increase pedestrian crosswalk time
The total cost to implement all seven recommendations is $332,000. The city is seeking support from GDOT to pay for the construction.
Details and to provide comments: spr.gs/intersection.