Public input needed on Roswell/Abernathy intersection in Sandy Springs

Residents have until Monday, Mar. 29 to provide comments on the Roswell Road/Abernathy Road Intersection Improvements. (Courtesy Sandy Springs)
North Fulton County | 51 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Residents have until Monday, March 29 to provide comments on the Roswell Road at Abernathy Road Intersection Improvements.

Following a safety study, seven initial improvements were identified to reduce crashes in the area.

  • Signalize right-turn movement from westbound Abernathy Road to northbound Roswell Road
  • Shorten end of east median by 20 feet (Abernathy Road)
  • Modify southbound overhead signs (Roswell Road)
  • Install barrier separation between southbound through & left-turn lanes (Roswell Road)
  • Restripe the northwest corner of the intersection (Abernathy Road)
  • Extend raised median at south Publix driveway
  • Increase pedestrian crosswalk time

The total cost to implement all seven recommendations is $332,000. The city is seeking support from GDOT to pay for the construction.

Details and to provide comments: spr.gs/intersection.

