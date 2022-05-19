ajc logo
X

Public hearings provide glimpse at Alpharetta budget

On page 73 of Alpharetta's proposed FY 2023 Budget, the city summarizes expenditures by department. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

caption arrowCaption
On page 73 of Alpharetta's proposed FY 2023 Budget, the city summarizes expenditures by department. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

Alpharetta is currently working to evaluate the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. Residents can view the full budget document at https://bit.ly/3vKGFsY.

The 200-page document includes detailed and summary information regarding operating and capital initiatives. The FY 2023 citywide budget totals $153 million.

According to a statement, the city is proposing maintaining the property tax millage rate at 5.75 mills “while providing homeowners over $5.4 million in tax savings through Alpharetta’s Homestead Property Tax Exemptions. Alpharetta’s base $45,000 homestead exemption is the largest in Georgia.”

The city will conduct three public hearings on the budget at 6:30 p.m. May 23, 11:30 a.m. June 6, and 6:30 p.m. June 6 all at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell seeking adaptive recreation volunteers
4h ago
Martial arts instructor honored for training U.S. Army in combat techniques
13h ago
Greater North Fulton Chamber announces mentor matches
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top