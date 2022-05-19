Public hearings provide glimpse at Alpharetta budget

The 200-page document includes detailed and summary information regarding operating and capital initiatives. The FY 2023 citywide budget totals $153 million.

According to a statement, the city is proposing maintaining the property tax millage rate at 5.75 mills “while providing homeowners over $5.4 million in tax savings through Alpharetta’s Homestead Property Tax Exemptions. Alpharetta’s base $45,000 homestead exemption is the largest in Georgia.”