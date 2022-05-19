Public hearings provide glimpse at Alpharetta budget

Alpharetta is currently working to evaluate the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. Residents can view the full budget document at https://bit.ly/3vKGFsY.
The 200-page document includes detailed and summary information regarding operating and capital initiatives. The FY 2023 citywide budget totals $153 million.
According to a statement, the city is proposing maintaining the property tax millage rate at 5.75 mills “while providing homeowners over $5.4 million in tax savings through Alpharetta’s Homestead Property Tax Exemptions. Alpharetta’s base $45,000 homestead exemption is the largest in Georgia.”
The city will conduct three public hearings on the budget at 6:30 p.m. May 23, 11:30 a.m. June 6, and 6:30 p.m. June 6 all at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.
