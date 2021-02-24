Property owners have month to file for homestead exemptions

Homeowners in Fulton can save money on their annual property tax bills by filing for a homestead exemption. Fulton County offers basic homestead exemptions as well as homestead exemptions for seniors, low-income homeowners, surviving spouses of public safety and military personnel killed in the line of duty, and depending on which school system or city applies, additional exemptions may apply.
Homestead exemptions renew automatically each year as long as the homeowner continually occupies the property under the same ownership, with one exception. Low income homeowners must renew every two years.
Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will host a virtual District Dialogues series, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 at www.youtube.com/FultonGovernmentTV concerning available homestead exemptions. Public comment can be submitted to fulton.communication@fultoncountyga.gov.
Deadline to apply for a homestead exemption is April 1. Details: www.fultonassessor.org/exemptions/.