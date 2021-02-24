Property owners have month to file for homestead exemptions

Homestead exemptions renew automatically each year as long as the homeowner continually occupies the property under the same ownership, with one exception. Low income homeowners must renew every two years.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will host a virtual District Dialogues series, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 at www.youtube.com/FultonGovernmentTV concerning available homestead exemptions. Public comment can be submitted to fulton.communication@fultoncountyga.gov.