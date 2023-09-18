Popular classic car festival returns to showcase more than 100 vehicles

Credit: Courtesy Philip Carroll

Credit: Courtesy Philip Carroll

The Roswell Motoring Festival, an event showcasing more than 150 classic cars, returns to Roswell in October.

The festival features classic vehicles owned by collectors from across the South. The popular 1966 Ferrari P4 from the movie Ford vs. Ferrari will be on exhibit along with the 1966 Ford GT 40 MK II.

Last year, a 1924 Lafayette, which has been in the family of car dealership owner Jim Glover for decades, was named Best in Show.

The fourth annual Roswell Motoring Festival takes place Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Admission is free for festivalgoers. Donations made during the event benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A donation box will be set beside a stage and podium.

Car owners can register vehicles for the festival through Sept. 29. Pre-registration is $30; $35 on the day of the event.

Philip Carroll, co-founder of the event with his wife Pualani, said the goal is to raise $5,000 for St. Jude.

Roswell Mayor Pro Tem Christine Hall is Grand Marshal of the event. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend. Carroll said.

Festivities include a beer garden, live music, children’s activities and a new feature in which representatives from Hagerty Classic Car Insurance will teach youth ages 6-18 how to judge the nuances of a classic car.

“They will learn how to judge the authenticity of the car, how it came off the assembly line; does everything function; is everything spotless,” Carroll said.

The festival founder said the young participants will also learn to judge the wear and tear on a classic vehicle.

Carroll, a longtime car enthusiast, said he owns a modest collection that include a 1998 Aston Martin DB7 convertible, a Jaguar XJ8, “and a couple of mascot support vehicles, I call them, a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2005 Vespa UK Mod.”

For more information on the Roswell Motoring Festival visitatlmotoringfest.org.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

