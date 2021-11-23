Ponce City Market developer has plans for downtown Sandy Springs

The Planning Commission approved a recommendation for the rezoning during a Nov. 17 meeting. Jamestown Properties is scheduled to have a public hearing with City Council on Dec. 21.

Jamestown estimates the project would start next year and be completed in 2024.

Parkside Shopping Center is home to the Sandy Springs Cinema and Taphouse, which the developer has said will be a focal point of the remodeled property.

According to the Jamestown, businesses on the east side of the shopping center and located outside of the nearly eight acres planned for redevelopment wouldn’t be disturbed, but businesses on the west side that operate in 51,000 square feet of retail space would be displaced.

Il Giallo Osteria and Bar would likely be moved to another space in the development, Jamestown officials said during an August Q&A session with residents.

The plan seems to have local support.

“Based on their prior projects this will be a tremendous addition and benefit to the businesses and residents of Sandy Springs,” said Ronda Smith, president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods at a recent Planning Commission meeting.

Other projects are already underway in Sandy Springs.

Nearby at City Springs, the city is constructing a nearly $5 million Veterans Park plaza across from the City Center campus. A large water fountain and sidewalk across the park entrance will mirror the same features outside the Performing Arts Center on the opposite side of Roswell Road.

And earlier in November, Sandy Springs approved the Heritage Building on Blue Stone Road as the future home for the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and a state-of-the-art memorial and exhibits.