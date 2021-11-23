Ponce City Market developer has plans for downtown Sandy Springs

A commercial property owner’s redevelopment plans for Sandy Springs would bring a new look and feel to the downtown district, if approved by City Council in December.
Jamestown Properties, the developer of Ponce City Market in Atlanta, is seeking a rezoning to redevelop nearly eight acres of Parkside Shopping Center at 5920 Roswell Road. Parkside is nearly 13 acres in total and sits beside The Hammond Exchange where Whole Foods is located. Jamestown is also the owner of that development.
At Parkside, the developer would focus on the west side of the plaza at Cliftwood Drive and Sandy Springs Circle. The developer plans to build 51,400 square feet of new retail space, 63,000 square feet of office space, five townhomes, and a six-story building containing 23 condominiums and 190 apartment units. Green space, a dog park and a parking deck would also be added.
Credit: Adrianne Murchison
The shopping center is located in the City Springs district and zoned for buildings with a maximum height of three stories. The developer seeks to change the zoning to allow for up to six stories. Under current plans,15% of the buildings would be three stories or taller, Sandy Springs Senior Planner Matthew Anspach said.
The Planning Commission approved a recommendation for the rezoning during a Nov. 17 meeting. Jamestown Properties is scheduled to have a public hearing with City Council on Dec. 21.
Jamestown estimates the project would start next year and be completed in 2024.
Parkside Shopping Center is home to the Sandy Springs Cinema and Taphouse, which the developer has said will be a focal point of the remodeled property.
According to the Jamestown, businesses on the east side of the shopping center and located outside of the nearly eight acres planned for redevelopment wouldn’t be disturbed, but businesses on the west side that operate in 51,000 square feet of retail space would be displaced.
Il Giallo Osteria and Bar would likely be moved to another space in the development, Jamestown officials said during an August Q&A session with residents.
The plan seems to have local support.
“Based on their prior projects this will be a tremendous addition and benefit to the businesses and residents of Sandy Springs,” said Ronda Smith, president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods at a recent Planning Commission meeting.
Other projects are already underway in Sandy Springs.
Nearby at City Springs, the city is constructing a nearly $5 million Veterans Park plaza across from the City Center campus. A large water fountain and sidewalk across the park entrance will mirror the same features outside the Performing Arts Center on the opposite side of Roswell Road.
And earlier in November, Sandy Springs approved the Heritage Building on Blue Stone Road as the future home for the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and a state-of-the-art memorial and exhibits.
About the Author