Poll workers needed in City of Atlanta and Fulton for 2022 elections

Money earned as a poll worker will not affect government benefits like social security or public aide and is not reported to the IRS unless you earn $600 or more per year as a poll worker. To apply as a poll worker residents must be at least 16 years old, be willing to work the hours stated above, read and write English, have reliable transportation and a willingness to serve.

Face-to-face equipment training is required prior to each General Election. Poll Workers are paid $30 for completing face-to-face training in addition to their flat rate two weeks after the election date.