Poll workers needed in City of Atlanta and Fulton for 2022 elections

The Fulton County Elections Office is seeking citizens to work 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. for City of Atlanta General Election) for the 2022 primaries and general election.
Money earned as a poll worker will not affect government benefits like social security or public aide and is not reported to the IRS unless you earn $600 or more per year as a poll worker. To apply as a poll worker residents must be at least 16 years old, be willing to work the hours stated above, read and write English, have reliable transportation and a willingness to serve.
Face-to-face equipment training is required prior to each General Election. Poll Workers are paid $30 for completing face-to-face training in addition to their flat rate two weeks after the election date.
More information: https://bit.ly/FultonCountyPollWorker.
About the Author