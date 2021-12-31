Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Poll workers needed in City of Atlanta and Fulton for 2022 elections

Poll workers check in voters at McCamish Pavilion at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
Poll workers check in voters at McCamish Pavilion at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Fulton County Elections Office is seeking citizens to work 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. for City of Atlanta General Election) for the 2022 primaries and general election.

Money earned as a poll worker will not affect government benefits like social security or public aide and is not reported to the IRS unless you earn $600 or more per year as a poll worker. To apply as a poll worker residents must be at least 16 years old, be willing to work the hours stated above, read and write English, have reliable transportation and a willingness to serve.

Face-to-face equipment training is required prior to each General Election. Poll Workers are paid $30 for completing face-to-face training in addition to their flat rate two weeks after the election date.

More information: https://bit.ly/FultonCountyPollWorker.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell to conduct an audit of fire department
4h ago
Fox Theatre named one of top places in Atlanta by Luxury Travel Magazine
7h ago
Milton to survey city employees
9h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top