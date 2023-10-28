Pickleball fans happy with more courts in Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In response to increased demand, Alpharetta is converting three tennis courts at North Park to modern pickleball courts, increasing the number of pickleball courts at this park from six to 12. All courts at the park, including the two remaining tennis courts, are also being resurfaced.

The work, which began Oct.16, is expected to take about three weeks. All courts will be closed while the work is underway.

Tennis players are reminded that, in addition to the two remaining tennis courts at North Park, there are still six tennis courts at Wills Park and two at Webb Bridge Park.

According to the city, over 48 million Americans (roughly 19% of the U.S. population) indicated they played pickleball at least once in 2022 and is now the nation’s fastest-growing sport for 5 years in a row.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
