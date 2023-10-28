Pickleball fans happy with more courts in Alpharetta

The work, which began Oct.16, is expected to take about three weeks. All courts will be closed while the work is underway.

Tennis players are reminded that, in addition to the two remaining tennis courts at North Park, there are still six tennis courts at Wills Park and two at Webb Bridge Park.

According to the city, over 48 million Americans (roughly 19% of the U.S. population) indicated they played pickleball at least once in 2022 and is now the nation’s fastest-growing sport for 5 years in a row.