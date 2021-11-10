Perimeter School hosts annual Veterans celebration in Johns Creek

Perimeter School will host its annual Veterans Celebration at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. This will be the 27th year students from kindergarten through eighth grade, along with their families, will pause to honor the servicemen and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Before the pandemic, crowds of more than 2,500 people, including almost 300 veterans, have attended this annual event.
Veterans, their families and members of the community are invited to attend the program, which will include a posting of the colors and recognition of veterans from each branch of the armed services.
This year’s special guest is U.S. Army First Lieutenant John Thompson. Thompson is a combat-wounded veteran who spent nearly 12 years in the U.S. Army as a scout, career counselor and commissioned officer. He has received the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal with oak leaf cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Valorous Unit Award and the Army Superior Unit Award.
Currently, Thompson serves as pastor of Kainos Church in Lilburn.
Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms or insignias indicating their branch of service. A reception for veterans and their family members will immediately follow the celebration.
“It is a privilege to host this annual celebration to honor veterans and their families,” said Perimeter School Headmaster Jeremy Case. “This event is always a hallmark day full of memorable opportunities both to express our deep appreciation and gratitude, but also for the next generation to experience firsthand the stories of service, sacrifice, and citizenry from our servicemen and women.”
The celebration will also be live-streamed at perimeterschool.org and on the Perimeter Church YouTube channel.
Details: PerimeterSchool.org/Veterans-Celebration.
About the Author