Perfect time to encounter butterflies in Roswell

The Spicebush Swallowtail is just one of many you can enjoy at the Chattahoochee Nature Center Butterfly Encounter in Roswell. (Courtesy Chattahoochee Nature Center)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

July is the perfect month to enjoy the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s butterfly encounter. The event, running now through Aug. 7 at CNC, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, is in partnership with Northside Hospital.

Young and old alike will thoroughly enjoy hundreds of live soaring and sleeping butterflies in CNC’s outdoor, tented butterfly encounter. Information is available about each type of butterfly, and their host plants for caterpillars and adult butterflies.

Nectar and host plants are also available for purchase to help start your own butterfly garden or supplement an existing garden.

Reservations are recommended: www.chattnaturecenter.org/event/butterfly-encounter-2/.

Bring your camera. The photo opportunities are endless.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
