Pen pal program designed to help Fulton seniors stay connected

Fulton County’s Senior Pen Pals program is designed to help seniors who are isolated or homebound stay connected. (Courtesy Fulton County)
Fulton County’s Senior Pen Pals program is designed to help seniors who are isolated or homebound stay connected. (Courtesy Fulton County)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

As the pandemic wears on, a program started in April, 2020 may be more important than ever. Fulton County’s Senior Pen Pals program is designed to help seniors aged 60 and above who are isolated or homebound stay connected. The program is a partnership between the Fulton County Departments of Senior Services and Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities that will allow Behavioral Health providers to communicate with seniors who want a pen pal.

“The Pen Pals program serves as another strategy for ensuring that our seniors are not socially disconnected from their communities while we all abide by social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Senior Services Director Ladisa Onyiliogwu.

“We know that lengthy periods of isolation can lead to stress and anxiety, which can impact not only mental health, but physical health,” added Behavioral Health Director LaTrina Foster.

Details: bit.ly/2WON1oW or contact STARline at 404-613-6000.

