Pedestrian bridge on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek now open

The new pedestrian bridge on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek that crosses over the Chattahoochee River is now open for walkers, joggers, and bicyclists. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The new pedestrian bridge on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek that crosses over the Chattahoochee River is now open for walkers, joggers, and bicyclists. The bridge over the Chattahoochee, between Medlock Bridge Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, is part of the State Bridge Road widening Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project.

The project, which began in late 2019 to accommodate 53,910 cars/day, added an additional travel lane in each direction on the roadway creating six lanes from Peachtree Industrial to Medlock Bridge Road. The new pedestrian bridge is patterned after the currently under construction Rogers Bridge that will connect the Cauley Creek Road Park in Johns Creek with Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth.

Johns Creek received a $1.5 million grant from the State Road Tollway Authority for the project. The remainder of the $4.625 million construction cost comes from TSPLOST.

