Pedestrian bridge on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek now open

The project, which began in late 2019 to accommodate 53,910 cars/day, added an additional travel lane in each direction on the roadway creating six lanes from Peachtree Industrial to Medlock Bridge Road. The new pedestrian bridge is patterned after the currently under construction Rogers Bridge that will connect the Cauley Creek Road Park in Johns Creek with Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth.

Johns Creek received a $1.5 million grant from the State Road Tollway Authority for the project. The remainder of the $4.625 million construction cost comes from TSPLOST.