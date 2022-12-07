ajc logo
Pavilion renovations underway at Newtown Park in Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek Parks and Recreation department have been busy improving Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road. The park has renovated many of the 13 picnic pavilions located throughout the park.

Newtown Park offers athletic and recreational options for all ages including two miles of walking trails, baseball/softball fields, four tennis courts, three bocce courts and two basketball courts. The park is also home to a community garden and the popular Newtown Dream Dog Park.

Three to four pavilions have been under construction at a time. Visitors are asked to use other pavilions not under renovation in the park. Weather permitting, renovations should be complete soon.

