Partnership may bring improvements to Liberty Square Park

Each year, the Roswell Rotary Club proposes a project as the beneficiary of their golf and tennis tournaments held annually in the fall. For the 2022-2023 year, the Rotary is proposing to adopt Liberty Square Park, 1305 Mission Hills Court , as the project and is proposing to coordinate with the Roswell Recreation Commission and the community to design park improvements that will support the use and redevelopment of the park site.
The improvements would be coordinated with the commission and in-kind, volunteer and financial support will be provided by Roswell Rotary.
About 50% of the 4-acre park has been cleared of trees and available for redevelopment. In preliminary discussions, Roswell Rotary is proposing to master plan the park site, add ADA access and/or parking and consider improvements such as a playground, picnic pavilions, play fields, community gardens and landscaping. Plans will only proceed after feedback from the community.
The Roswell Recreation Commission recently voted in favor of the plan and will next present the partnership opportunity to the city council for approval. A master plan will then be developed for approval prior to initiating any improvements.
