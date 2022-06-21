BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Georgia officials, election worker to testify at Jan. 6 hearing
Park survey in Sandy Springs ends soon

Residents in Sandy Springs have through June 27 to participate in helping to shape the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Residents in Sandy Springs have through June 27 to participate in helping to shape the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan.

Public input will guide the planning and development of the park. The project is considering many potential options for the 23-acre site including paved and improved natural trails, a playground, dog park, pavilion, restroom, an upland overlook, parking, exercise station, an open lawn, public art, interpretive signage, native plantings, nature habitat, a river overlook and/or a kayak/canoe launch.

View preliminary options and provide your feedback at http://spr.gs/riverside.

Following this community input opportunity, a final park master plan will be presented to the Sandy Springs City Council for adoption.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
