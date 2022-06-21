Park survey in Sandy Springs ends soon

Public input will guide the planning and development of the park. The project is considering many potential options for the 23-acre site including paved and improved natural trails, a playground, dog park, pavilion, restroom, an upland overlook, parking, exercise station, an open lawn, public art, interpretive signage, native plantings, nature habitat, a river overlook and/or a kayak/canoe launch.

View preliminary options and provide your feedback at http://spr.gs/riverside.