Now’s your chance to learn all about Roswell police

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department is accepting applications for the Winter 2023 session of the Citizens’ Police Academy.

The free 10-week program meets on a new day, Wednesdays, this session. Participants gain an inside look at the day-to-day functions of the police department. Each week the class focuses on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities. Through a mix of classroom and hands-on training, participants will learn about patrol, K9, SWAT, traffic enforcement, crime scene investigations, 911 communications, criminal investigations and more.

The Winter 2023 CPS session will meet 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Feb. 8 through April 12.

Any Roswell resident or business owner may apply (18+ only). Interested applicants can review and submit an application at www.Roswellgov.com/CitizensPoliceAcademy. The roster will be filled based on the order in which the completed applications are received.

