Now’s your chance to learn all about Roswell police

The Roswell Police Department is accepting applications for the Winter 2023 session of the Citizens’ Police Academy.
The free 10-week program meets on a new day, Wednesdays, this session. Participants gain an inside look at the day-to-day functions of the police department. Each week the class focuses on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities. Through a mix of classroom and hands-on training, participants will learn about patrol, K9, SWAT, traffic enforcement, crime scene investigations, 911 communications, criminal investigations and more.
The Winter 2023 CPS session will meet 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Feb. 8 through April 12.
Any Roswell resident or business owner may apply (18+ only). Interested applicants can review and submit an application at www.Roswellgov.com/CitizensPoliceAcademy. The roster will be filled based on the order in which the completed applications are received.
