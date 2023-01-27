Now’s your chance to learn all about Roswell police

The free 10-week program meets on a new day, Wednesdays, this session. Participants gain an inside look at the day-to-day functions of the police department. Each week the class focuses on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities. Through a mix of classroom and hands-on training, participants will learn about patrol, K9, SWAT, traffic enforcement, crime scene investigations, 911 communications, criminal investigations and more.

The Winter 2023 CPS session will meet 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Feb. 8 through April 12.