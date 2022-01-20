Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Northside Hospital to bring mobile mammography to Milton

Northside Hospital Healthcare System is bringing its ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography Thursday, Jan. 27 outside Kroger at 12870 Highway 9 in Milton.
caption arrowCaption
Northside Hospital Healthcare System is bringing its ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography Thursday, Jan. 27 outside Kroger at 12870 Highway 9 in Milton.

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Preventive healthcare has often taken a backseat during the pandemic. For women who have put off their mammograms, Northside Hospital Healthcare System is coming to you with its ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography Thursday, Jan. 27 outside Kroger at 12870 Highway 9 (near Windward Parkway) in Milton.

Additional dates are scheduled for Feb. 24 and Mar. 24 at the same location.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer, after skin cancer, to be diagnosed in women. It is second only to lung cancer in causing women’s deaths, notes the American Cancer Society. An early diagnosis can be the difference between life and death.

ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography, a community service of Northside Hospital, offers convenient 2D & 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

Appointments are required, call 770-667-4400. Additional details, as well as upcoming dates and locations, at https://www.northside.com/.../cancer.../screenatlanta.pdf.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Volunteers with passion needed for iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee
3h ago
Alpharetta approves nearly $500K for sidewalk repairs
6h ago
Sandy Springs’ Community Assistance Center data proves ongoing need
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top