Northside Hospital to bring mobile mammography to Milton

Preventive healthcare has often taken a backseat during the pandemic. For women who have put off their mammograms, Northside Hospital Healthcare System is coming to you with its ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography Thursday, Jan. 27 outside Kroger at 12870 Highway 9 (near Windward Parkway) in Milton.
Additional dates are scheduled for Feb. 24 and Mar. 24 at the same location.
According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer, after skin cancer, to be diagnosed in women. It is second only to lung cancer in causing women’s deaths, notes the American Cancer Society. An early diagnosis can be the difference between life and death.
ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography, a community service of Northside Hospital, offers convenient 2D & 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores throughout the Metro Atlanta area.
Appointments are required, call 770-667-4400. Additional details, as well as upcoming dates and locations, at https://www.northside.com/.../cancer.../screenatlanta.pdf.
