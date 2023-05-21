Northside Drive at Riverview Road/Old Powers Ferry to close May 30

Drivers prepare for frustration. Northside Drive will be closed at the Riverview Road/Old Powers Ferry intersection in Sandy Springs May 30 - Aug. 4. Access will be limited during construction.
Currently, the intersection is controlled by a two-way stop sign. Drivers often have trouble seeing cars coming toward this intersection and there is a significant problem with side street delay on Riverview Road.
The city conducted a comprehensive traffic study showing the existing intersection performs poorly in both morning and afternoon peak travel hours. There is insufficient stopping sight distance on Northside Drive, north of the intersection.
To improve the situation, this project will realign the intersection and add a roundabout. Construction is expected to continue through Spring 2024.
Details, including project documents: http://ow.ly/TbR550Oggic.
