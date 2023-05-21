X

Northside Drive at Riverview Road/Old Powers Ferry to close May 30

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Drivers prepare for frustration. Northside Drive will be closed at the Riverview Road/Old Powers Ferry intersection in Sandy Springs May 30 - Aug. 4. Access will be limited during construction.

Currently, the intersection is controlled by a two-way stop sign. Drivers often have trouble seeing cars coming toward this intersection and there is a significant problem with side street delay on Riverview Road.

The city conducted a comprehensive traffic study showing the existing intersection performs poorly in both morning and afternoon peak travel hours. There is insufficient stopping sight distance on Northside Drive, north of the intersection.

To improve the situation, this project will realign the intersection and add a roundabout. Construction is expected to continue through Spring 2024.

Details, including project documents: http://ow.ly/TbR550Oggic.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Kimberly Smith / ksmith@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: HERO program slowing down to speed up2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 shot after argument outside Buckhead nightclub; suspect at large
11m ago

Credit: Greg Bluestein

Kemp’s trade mission to Israel launches at tense time
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

EXCLUSIVE: First Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up last day at Greenbriar Mall
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Roswell updates contract for standby plumbing services
22h ago
Hundreds of artists set to color Alpharetta Arts Streetfest
Roswell revises city code regarding screening walls and fences
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
19h ago
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top