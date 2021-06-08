North Fulton Master Gardeners release fall lineup of classes

Fall events begin Sept. 1 with a Fall Lawn Care in Atlanta workshop, followed by Fall Vegetable Gardening Sept. 12, ABC’s of Fall Gardening Sept. 19, Landscaping Lessons Learned Sept. 26, Fun Garden Projects for Kids, Oct. 10, Winter Vegetable Planting Oct. 24, and Cool Season Flowers Beyond Pansies Nov. 7.

Details: www.nfmg.net or the organizations Facebook page: www.facebook.com/northfultonmastergardeners.