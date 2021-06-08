ajc logo
North Fulton Master Gardeners release fall lineup of classes

The North Fulton Master Gardeners have released a list of free fall classes open to the public focused on a range of horticultural interests. (Courtesy North Fulton Master Gardeners)

North Fulton County | 2 hours ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The North Fulton Master Gardeners have released a list of free fall classes open to the public focused on a range of horticultural interests.

Fall events begin Sept. 1 with a Fall Lawn Care in Atlanta workshop, followed by Fall Vegetable Gardening Sept. 12, ABC’s of Fall Gardening Sept. 19, Landscaping Lessons Learned Sept. 26, Fun Garden Projects for Kids, Oct. 10, Winter Vegetable Planting Oct. 24, and Cool Season Flowers Beyond Pansies Nov. 7.

Details: www.nfmg.net or the organizations Facebook page: www.facebook.com/northfultonmastergardeners.

The North Fulton Master Gardeners are a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing horticultural education, service, and inspiration to the North Fulton community.

