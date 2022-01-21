Hamburger icon
North Fulton Master Gardeners announce Spring 2022 Gardening Lecture Series

The North Fulton Master Gardeners in partnership with the UGA’s Fulton County Extension are continuing horticultural education through a series of six free virtual gardening lectures. The series begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 with ‘Composting at Home.’ (Courtesy North Fulton Master Gardeners)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The North Fulton Master Gardeners in partnership with the UGA’s Fulton County Extension are continuing horticultural education to the North Fulton community through a series of six free virtual gardening lectures. The series begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 with ‘Composting at Home.’

Each class emphasizes practical gardening activities that can be used right away during this growing season. Additional classes in this series include:

· Pruning and Maintaining Shrubs, Feb. 15

· Protecting Georgia’s Pollinators, Mar. 8

· All About Plant Toxins, Mar. 13

· Lawn Alternatives for a Healthier Environment, Mar. 20

· Intro to Hydroponics: Learning the Basics to Enjoy Growing Without Soil, Mar. 27

Register in advance for one or all lectures at https://bit.ly/Spring2022NFMG-GardeningLectureSeries.

About the Author

