North Fulton Master Gardeners announce Spring 2022 Gardening Lecture Series

The North Fulton Master Gardeners in partnership with the UGA’s Fulton County Extension are continuing horticultural education to the North Fulton community through a series of six free virtual gardening lectures. The series begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 with ‘Composting at Home.’
Each class emphasizes practical gardening activities that can be used right away during this growing season. Additional classes in this series include:
· Pruning and Maintaining Shrubs, Feb. 15
· Protecting Georgia’s Pollinators, Mar. 8
· All About Plant Toxins, Mar. 13
· Lawn Alternatives for a Healthier Environment, Mar. 20
· Intro to Hydroponics: Learning the Basics to Enjoy Growing Without Soil, Mar. 27
Register in advance for one or all lectures at https://bit.ly/Spring2022NFMG-GardeningLectureSeries.
