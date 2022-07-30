North Fulton Community Charities seeks volunteers

Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is seeking volunteers as part of their food recovery team.
Food recovery team members pick up donated food from local grocery stores and restaurants and deliver it to NFCC to become part of the pantry selections. Volunteers use their own transportation and should be able to lift 50 pounds.
Volunteers are needed for about 90 minutes (usually in the morning) between once a week and once a month. Sign up: volunteer@nfcchelp.org.
NFCC is also hiring a client services specialist for the food pantry. Bilingual in English/Spanish is required. Details: nfcchelp.org/work-at-NFCC.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest