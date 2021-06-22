ajc logo
North Fulton Community Charities seeks help to provide 900 backpacks

North Fulton Community Charities needs the community's help to provide 900 sturdy backpacks filled with school supplies to provide under-served children in the community with the tools they need to succeed during the school year. (Courtesy North Fulton Community Charities)
Last year North Fulton Community Charities collected and distributed more than 900 sturdy backpacks filled with school supplies to provide under-served children in the community with the tools they need to succeed during the school year.

The community is invited to help. There are four ways to participate: donate a pre-filled backpack, sponsor the event, provide funding and/or volunteer to help stuff bags.

The Back to School Program is open for all existing NFCC families. All participants must be qualified and pre-registered before the event.

Information on ways to help or register to receive a backpack: www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/back-to-school-program/.

