North Fulton Community Charities seeks help to provide 900 backpacks

Last year North Fulton Community Charities collected and distributed more than 900 sturdy backpacks filled with school supplies to provide under-served children in the community with the tools they need to succeed during the school year.
The community is invited to help. There are four ways to participate: donate a pre-filled backpack, sponsor the event, provide funding and/or volunteer to help stuff bags.
The Back to School Program is open for all existing NFCC families. All participants must be qualified and pre-registered before the event.
Information on ways to help or register to receive a backpack: www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/back-to-school-program/.
In Other News
1
Providence Park in Milton closed until fall to add ADA trails
2
Roswell invites public feedback on Park Fitness Loop Trail, Adventure...
3
Rogers Bridge replacement project moving forward in Johns Creek, Duluth
4
Milton streets getting a facelift under ‘pavement rejuvenation project’
5
Alpharetta removes 126 North Main St. from historic property list