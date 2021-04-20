North Fulton Community Charities opens Barbara Duffy Center

North Fulton Community Charities has officially opened the Barbara Duffy Center at 11275 Elkins Rd. in Roswell.
This new building will be home to NFCC’s assistance and education teams that work to provide emergency assistance and enrichment programs to the homelessness and hunger.
This location, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon. through Fri. will provide information about available NFCC services. The public can make appointments to meet with NFCC staff members and/or drop off financial donations, including gift cards.
NFCC’s Food Pantry and Thrift Shop remains close by at 11270 Elkins Rd. Those in need can select food and household products and sign up for clothing assistance at the Food Pantry 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Mon. and Wed., 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tues. and Thur., and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat. No appointment is necessary. Donations to the Food Pantry can be made 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F.
The Thrift Shop is open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat., and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. and Thur. Donations to the Thrift Shop can be made 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Learn more at www.nfcchelp.org.