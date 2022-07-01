ajc logo
North Fulton cities plan fireworks, live music for Fourth of July celebrations

Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta and Johns Creek will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, live music, food trucks and more at local parks or on the city green.

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Milton will hold its annual Walking Parade and celebration 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to participate by dressing up in red, white and blue attire and walking along the route. The event starts at the Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road.

Johns Creek will host its event at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road from 6-10 p.m. Sunday. The celebration includes live music, food trucks and beer, wine and sangria for sale. A fireworks display begins at dusk.

Alpharetta’s July 4th fireworks starts at dusk Monday in Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road. Parkgoers are allowed to bring small propane grills but permits must be obtained beforehand by emailing hlew@alpharetta.ga.us. Charcoal grills are prohibited according to the city website.

Roswell’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza takes place at Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road starting at 6 p.m. Monday. Blankets, chairs and picnics are welcome throughout the park. Food trucks will be open and the 12-piece dance band Rupert’s Orchestra is scheduled to perform. Fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Sandy Springs will kick off its Stars and Stripes celebration Monday at City Springs. The 1980s tribute band, Electric Avenue, will perform. Food trucks will be on hand and alcoholic beverages will be available for sale starting at 6 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas are welcome on the City Green which opens at 4 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Parking and more information is available on each city’s website.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

