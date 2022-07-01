North Fulton cities plan fireworks, live music for Fourth of July celebrations

Milton will hold its annual Walking Parade and celebration 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to participate by dressing up in red, white and blue attire and walking along the route. The event starts at the Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road.

Johns Creek will host its event at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road from 6-10 p.m. Sunday. The celebration includes live music, food trucks and beer, wine and sangria for sale. A fireworks display begins at dusk.