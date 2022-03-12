Hamburger icon
North Fulton CID extending Davis Drive to Westside Parkway in Alpharetta

The North Fulton Community Improvement District recently launched construction on the Davis Drive Extension project in Alpharetta to extend Davis Drive to Westside Parkway. (Courtesy North Fulton CID)

The North Fulton Community Improvement District recently launched construction on the Davis Drive Extension project in Alpharetta to extend Davis Drive to Westside Parkway. (Courtesy North Fulton CID)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

The North Fulton Community Improvement District recently launched construction on the Davis Drive Extension project. The project will create an extension of Davis Drive to Westside Parkway.

Davis Drive intersects Mansell Road, just west of Ga. 400 and provides access to a series of restaurants and businesses including Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Miller’s Ale House, Sam’s Club, Main Event Entertainment, and The Cooler.

The project is a joint effort between Alpharetta, State Road & Tollway Authority, Rubenstein Partners and the North Fulton CID to improve safety by preventing parking lot cut-throughs in the area.

In a statement provided by North Fulton CID, Mahesh Mani with Rubenstein Partners, owners of Sanctuary Park, said “We are excited to collaborate on this important project with the North Fulton CID and the City of Alpharetta. The Davis Drive Extension will provide safety and connectivity for the North Fulton community as well as better access to the businesses in the area.”

The project will include bike lanes, landscaping and lighting. The North Fulton CID received a $2 million grant for construction from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank which is administered by the State Road & Tollway Authority.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
