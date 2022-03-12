North Fulton CID extending Davis Drive to Westside Parkway in Alpharetta

Davis Drive intersects Mansell Road, just west of Ga. 400 and provides access to a series of restaurants and businesses including Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Miller’s Ale House, Sam’s Club, Main Event Entertainment, and The Cooler.

The project is a joint effort between Alpharetta, State Road & Tollway Authority, Rubenstein Partners and the North Fulton CID to improve safety by preventing parking lot cut-throughs in the area.