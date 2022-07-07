North Fulton CID expands boundaries, cities approve

The expansion will result in the addition of 74 properties into the North Fulton CID. Eleven of the parcels are commercial and would generate over $100,000 in yearly revenues for the CID to fund infrastructure improvements in Alpharetta. Of the 11 parcels, nine are within Alpharetta city limits with the remaining two commercial properties within Roswell city limits.

Owners of property within the proposed expansion area have consented in writing to their inclusion into the CID.