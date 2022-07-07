BreakingNews
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights
North Fulton CID expands boundaries, cities approve

Areas in green show North Fulton Community Improvement District's expansion plans. (Courtesy North Fulton Community Improvement)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

The North Fulton Community Improvement District recently requested an expansion of their district boundaries with additional properties in Alpharetta and Roswell. Both cities have approved resolutions agreeing to the growth.

The expansion will result in the addition of 74 properties into the North Fulton CID. Eleven of the parcels are commercial and would generate over $100,000 in yearly revenues for the CID to fund infrastructure improvements in Alpharetta. Of the 11 parcels, nine are within Alpharetta city limits with the remaining two commercial properties within Roswell city limits.

Owners of property within the proposed expansion area have consented in writing to their inclusion into the CID.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
