North Fulton CID approves match funding for infrastructure

The North Fulton Community Improvement District recently approved $800,000 to be used by Alpharetta, Milton, Roswell and Fulton County as a local match for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The resolution sets aside $200,000 for each local entity.
In information provided to the AJC, Kerry Armstrong, CID Chairman, Pope & Land stated, “We are helping our partners expedite important projects and creating an opportunity for our communities to bring these funds to North Fulton.”
Each city can determine how they use the match dollars within the NFCID boundary.
“We are excited for the opportunity to benefit from this important funding and feel we are better equipped to apply thanks to the action taken by the North Fulton CID,” added Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin.
Nearly half of the $1 Trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act legislation will be allocated to federal highway, bridge and public transportation improvements. Local municipalities can apply for grants to implement infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, stormwater improvements and broadband.
