North Fulton CID approves additional $2K for Encore Park Gateway, Greenway Extension

“We as a city are grateful for the continued support from our CID partners. Their financial contribution will allow us to design the pivotal Encore Gateway feature connecting the Alpha Loop through the North Point District to our Greenway,” said Donald Mitchell, Alpharetta City Council Mayor pro tem. “We believe this will be the beginning of our mutual investment in the redevelopment of the entire North Point Corridor.”

The project is expected to break ground in mid-2022. Alpharetta and North Fulton CID have partnered previously for the $17.9M Encore Parkway Bridge and Streetscape project completed in 2017.