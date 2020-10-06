North Fulton charity launches annual coat drive

"COVID-19 has forced us to change our procedures and safety protocols, but it hasn’t changed the fact that families in our community still need warm coats as we head into winter,” said NFCC Community Events Manager Jacquie Tracy.

Donations can be dropped off through Oct. 31 at Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, 3655 Preston Ridge Drive. Goods also will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m., Nov. 2-4, at the NFCC distribution site, 310 North Point Parkway Circle, Alpharetta.