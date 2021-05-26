North Fulton career center reopens to in-person job seekers

To help individuals looking for new job opportunities, WorkSource Fulton has reopened to in-person services. The North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs is open by appointment at 404-613-6800, worksourcefulton@equusworks.com or www.bit.ly/WorkSourceFultonAppointment.
North Fulton residents seeking employment opportunities or those in need of assistance applying for jobs can access the agency’s Comprehensive Center Resource Rooms which are equipped with computer access.
WorkSource Fulton provides training and services in personal career planning, job readiness, application assistance, and information about high-demand occupations.
Complete list of training opportunities and services: www.tinyurl.com/WorkForceFulton.