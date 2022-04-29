ajc logo
Nonprofits in Roswell addressing needs of homeless families/youth

Sunshine on a Ranney Day is partnering with The Drake House to provide more space for families experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy Sunshine on a Ranney Day)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Drake House and Sunshine on a Ranney Day, both nonprofits serving Roswell, are partnering to provide additional resources to women and children affected by homelessness.

Drake House has been serving the community since 2004 providing transitional housing and education programs for mothers who are experiencing homelessness in North Metro Atlanta. Sunshine on a Ranney Day builds custom rooms for children with special needs.

Working together, the organizations plan to remodel the Drake House basement to create more space for teens. Plans include a study space, art room, library and meeting space.

Donations are always needed. More about each organization: thedrakehouse.org and www.sunshineonaranneyday.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
