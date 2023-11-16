Nonprofit seeking new home to expand on growing need

But the need was far greater; 10 families turned into 60 families the first day.

“Last year we were serving 400-450 families per week,” said Krompegal. “In April we were serving 600-650 families per week and in May and June we did 750 families per week and right now we are at about 800 families per week.”

The charity believes strongly in giving clients choice in a dignified environment. No financial statements are required to receive help. Each family receives a shopping card that allows them to come in weekly to select food and staple items from different stations. About 300 volunteers a week collect, sort and help manage the demand.

With the cost of rent, gas and food continuing to rise, Solidarity sees their efforts as helping to bridge some of the financial stress.

The organization is mindful of nearby organizations like the Community Assistance Center which serves Sandy Springs and Dunwoody with three locations. The two collaborate well together with Solidarity open the days CAC’s South Sandy Springs Branch is closed.

Combined with their food suppliers, including the Atlanta Food Bank, Bagel Rescue, Second Helpings Atlanta and many others, the organization is moving tons of food each week.

Which leads to their biggest need -- the nonprofit has relocated six times to meet the snowballing demand. Its current location at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Highway, has also become too small.

“Our biggest challenge, we need a home,” said Krompegal. “We’d like to stay very local to where we are right now within a mile, mile and a half, maybe two-mile radius at the most because of the community that we serve.”

They hope to find a space with at least 5,000 square feet, a loading dock and parking for up to 100 vehicles. Being near the MARTA line would also be helpful to their client base.

The organization posts immediate donation needs on their website and social media, but monetary donations and volunteers are equally essential.

If you happen to know a large space needing a mission, want to donate or volunteer, contact them right away at www.solidaritysandysprings.org.