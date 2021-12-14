Nike brands new Avalon store for Alpharetta, women

The store, Nike by Alpharetta, is a newer format of the global footwear and apparel brand, said Britni Johnson, North American Properties spokeswoman, adding that the shop intends to be more experiential.

North American Properties, the developer of Avalon, has signed on six new tenants including Nike at the mixed-use center. Hatley, a seller of fashions for babies, children and women opened a few weeks ago. And retailers Rowan, Lilly Pulitzer, Makers Market and Lovesac are scheduled to open in the spring, Johnson said.