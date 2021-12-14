ajc logo
Nike brands new Avalon store for Alpharetta, women

North American Properties, the developer of Avalon, has signed on six new tenants at the mixed-use center. Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau
North American Properties, the developer of Avalon, has signed on six new tenants at the mixed-use center. Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Six new retailers are signed on at the live, work, play development

Nike opened a small store at Avalon on Thursday, designed for shoppers of women’s athletic apparel.

The store, Nike by Alpharetta, is a newer format of the global footwear and apparel brand, said Britni Johnson, North American Properties spokeswoman, adding that the shop intends to be more experiential.

North American Properties, the developer of Avalon, has signed on six new tenants including Nike at the mixed-use center. Hatley, a seller of fashions for babies, children and women opened a few weeks ago. And retailers Rowan, Lilly Pulitzer, Makers Market and Lovesac are scheduled to open in the spring, Johnson said.

Adam Schwegman, a partner with North American Properties, said in a statement that a higher number of shoppers are visiting Avalon this year. Nearly 52,000 shoppers visited the center on Black Friday, compared to 36,000 on the same day last year.

“The momentum our team is experiencing headed into 2022 paints a great picture of how much brands still value physical retail space,” Schwegman said.

Some longstanding Avalon retailers, such as Lululemon Athletica, are moving into larger spaces that have been vacant, the statement said.

Pop-up shops are also opening at the development during the holiday season. Two holiday markets are open through December.

