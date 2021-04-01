Newtown dog park reopens in Johns Creek

Newtown Dog Park, which opened in 2011, features a fenced one-acre artificial turf area, sprinklers for dogs to play in, a bridge, hoops and tunnel obstacles to play on, plus water fountains for people and pets. The park offers separate play areas for large and small dogs, along with benches, shelters, and shade trees.

The dog park is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with one exception. The dog park is closed for maintenance 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Wednesday morning.