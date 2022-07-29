New turf coming to Wills Park field in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta City Council recently agreed by approving a $492,610 contract with Sprinturf to remove and dispose of the existing synthetic turf and install a new infilled synthetic turf system. The project also includes installing Chillfill cooling infill, installing a chain link fence and new 20-foot-tall mesh net system.

Sprinturf has performed four previous turf projects for the city along with the renovation of the Town Green. All projects have been completed on time and within the budget.