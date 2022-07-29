ajc logo
X

New turf coming to Wills Park field in Alpharetta

Alpharetta plans to replace the synthetic turf at Wills Park Field 4. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta plans to replace the synthetic turf at Wills Park Field 4. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Wills Park Field 4 was installed in 2009 and has exceeded its life expectancy of 8 to 10 years. Extensive turf repairs have occurred over the past five years, but it is time to replace the field.

The Alpharetta City Council recently agreed by approving a $492,610 contract with Sprinturf to remove and dispose of the existing synthetic turf and install a new infilled synthetic turf system. The project also includes installing Chillfill cooling infill, installing a chain link fence and new 20-foot-tall mesh net system.

Sprinturf has performed four previous turf projects for the city along with the renovation of the Town Green. All projects have been completed on time and within the budget.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Five observations on Braves’ loss to Phillies on Wednesday
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
38m ago
Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog
13h ago
Filmed in Georgia: First major Hollywood production rowed into 'dangerous' Okefenokee...
2h ago
Filmed in Georgia: First major Hollywood production rowed into 'dangerous' Okefenokee...
2h ago
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Abrams supporters
45m ago
The Latest
Alpharetta to replace community center gym floor
13h ago
Johns Creek completes Rivermont Parkway sidewalks
19h ago
Sandy Springs connecting sidewalks on Dalrymple Road
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top