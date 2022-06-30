BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction
New pool approved for River Court in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs recently approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate to construct a pool at 35 River Court Parkway. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs recently approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate to construct a pool at 35 River Court Parkway. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

Residents at 35 River Court Parkway in Sandy Springs recently received the approval needed to build a pool at their home. The city’s mayor and council voted unanimously to approve a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate following a review and approval by the Atlanta Regional Committee.

Properties within 2,000 feet of the Chattahoochee River are required to comply with the Metropolitan River Protection Act. The regulations call for review and approval by the ARC, a public hearing and approval by the local governing authority and issuance of a Metro River Certificate. The review focuses on whether the project is consistent with the Chattahoochee Corridor Plan, which limits clearing and impervious surface within the river corridor.

Plans provided to the city show a strategy for replacement of any trees or shrubs removed as the result of construction.

