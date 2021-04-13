New mural by Alpharetta artist unveiled along AlphaLoop

Alpharetta native, Cecilia Gonzalez recently completed the mural. Gonzalez, a graduate of Alpharetta High School, earned a B.S. degree in Visualization with a minor in Art & Architectural History at Texas A&M University. Currently living in New Orleans, Gonzalez will be returning to Alpharetta soon for a proclamation ceremony.

Door-to-door and GoFundMe campaigns led by Grecco raised funds for the artwork, with those donating receiving a chance to win raffle prizes donated by Avalon, City Center and downtown Alpharetta businesses.