New mural by Alpharetta artist unveiled along AlphaLoop

From left, artist Cecilia Gonzalez, Cultural Services Coordinator Meghan Vilela, Cultural Services Manager Kim Zane, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Morgan Rodgers, fundraiser Diane Grecco, and City Councilman Donald Mitchell with the new mural installed along the AlphaLoop west of the Thompson Street Park and alongside the Midwick neighborhood. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Alpharetta-resident Diane Sylvester Grecco, working with Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services, the Alpharetta Planning and Zoning Division, City Council and Mayor have seen their efforts come to fruition to bring a new mural along a 3-section brick wall of the AlphaLoop west of the Thompson Street Park and alongside the Midwick neighborhood.

Alpharetta native, Cecilia Gonzalez recently completed the mural. Gonzalez, a graduate of Alpharetta High School, earned a B.S. degree in Visualization with a minor in Art & Architectural History at Texas A&M University. Currently living in New Orleans, Gonzalez will be returning to Alpharetta soon for a proclamation ceremony.

Door-to-door and GoFundMe campaigns led by Grecco raised funds for the artwork, with those donating receiving a chance to win raffle prizes donated by Avalon, City Center and downtown Alpharetta businesses.

Information about the artist and vision for the mural: www.acecilia.com/alpha-loop-mural.

