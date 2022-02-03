New homeowners have until April 1 to apply for homestead exemption

If you’re new to Georgia, Fulton County or have changed homes in the past year, you’ll need to apply to receive a homestead exemption to reduce the amount of property taxes owed on your home. Applications must be submitted on or before April 1.
The home must be your legal residence for everything, including the registration of your vehicles and the filing of your Federal and Georgia income tax returns. You are not eligible if you or your spouse claim a homestead exemption in another city, county or state.
Homestead exemptions are not granted on rental property, vacant land or on more than one property.
Once granted, exemptions are automatically renewed each year. If the deed is changed, the exemption will be removed and the property owner will need to re-file.
In addition to the basic homestead exemption, there are additional exemptions available to Fulton residents. All the details: https://fultonassessor.org/exemptions/.
