New fire station opens in Johns Creek

The Johns Creek Fire Department has officially opened the city’s new 9,000 square-foot Fire Station 64 at 4795 Kimball Bridge Rd. between Webb Bridge Way and Jones Bridge Road.
The new station features three bays for emergency equipment, a community room, a generator, and its own 1,000-gallon diesel fuel tank to fuel all JCFD fire apparatus.
Initially, Station 64 will operate one fire truck with four fire department members assigned for each of three shifts.
According to the city’s website, “Fire Station 64 will house Quint 64, the department’s 107-foot aerial ladder truck. The dual-purpose truck provides a flow capacity of up to 1,500 gallons-per-minute, and the ability to reach up to 107 feet of vertical reach and 100 feet of horizontal reach. The truck also features a 400-gallon water tank and 25-gallon foam tank.”
Details about the opening: www.bit.ly/2R1RXrd.