New coffee shop coming to Main Street in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a proposal to open a Peach Coffee Roasters in Henderson Commons at 735 Main St.
The approval came with conditions including guidelines for the drive-thru window, hours of operation, landscaping, sidewalks and signage.
The drive-thru lane will be screened to car height along its east side with a row of taller growing evergreen shrubs, such as hollies or tea olives. Outside speakers will not be audible from off-site properties. Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
To soften the look of the existing painted brick building from North Main Street, pots with ornamental trees and shrubs will be added along the frontage of the main shopping center building.
The developer will also provide a pedestrian connection from the Highway 9 sidewalk to the front door of the business. Signage will be a code-compliant monument sign in front of the building.