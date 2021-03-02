New coffee shop coming to Main Street in Alpharetta

The approval came with conditions including guidelines for the drive-thru window, hours of operation, landscaping, sidewalks and signage.

The drive-thru lane will be screened to car height along its east side with a row of taller growing evergreen shrubs, such as hollies or tea olives. Outside speakers will not be audible from off-site properties. Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.