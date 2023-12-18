New chef-driven food hall planned for former church

Visit Roswell recently announced plans for Roswell Junction, a multi-use concept that will feature multiple restaurants, on the site of the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church at 340 South Atlanta Street is coming to the area in June 2024.

The church sold the property and moved to Woodstock because of plans by the Georgia Department of Transportation to take a portion of the land for the Historic Gateway Project.

The project is touting a free, expansive private parking lot as a premium perk in the busy district. The hall’s 12,000-square-foot space will host eight different chef-led food concepts and three bars, including an indoor/outdoor bar, all set in an open concept with garage doors leading outside to a bandstand and 2,400-square-foot covered patio with a vintage arcade, big screen TVs, outdoor games, children’s play area and fenced dog park.