New brewery approved for Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

In October, P & S Brewing Holdings submitted a completed application for an alcoholic beverage license to the City of Sandy Springs. The applicant, Christopher Shapiro, representing P & S Brewing, subsequently passed the background investigation required before city approval.
At Sandy Spring’s recent council meeting, the city approved the application to manufacture and serve malt beverages at Mutation Brewing, 5825 Roswell Rd.
Mutation Brewing hopes to open soon offering high-quality craft beer in a modern and vibrant themed taproom brewery. “Our lively entertainment and sociable environment will give the customer an additional comfort and amusement to enjoy.”
Information: www.mutationbrew.com.
