Neighborhoods in Johns Creek set for asphalt resurfacing

The City Council recently approved contracts with Atlanta Paving and Concrete Construction, Inc. for $1,399,999 and a Task Order with Accura Engineering and Consulting, Inc. for $59,600 that includes construction, engineering, and inspection services.

The 11 neighborhoods impacted by the contracts include Windgate, Ashlee Oaks, Abbotts Pond, Fox Glen, Morton Plantation, Ashland, Edgehill Place, Westbury, Abbotts Run, Abbotts Landing, and Findley Chase.