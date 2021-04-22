ajc logo
X

Neighborhoods in Johns Creek set for asphalt resurfacing

Johns Creek recently approved contracts for 11 neighborhoods to receive asphalt resurfacing. (Courtesy Atlanta Paving & Construction)
Johns Creek recently approved contracts for 11 neighborhoods to receive asphalt resurfacing. (Courtesy Atlanta Paving & Construction)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

As part of Johns Creek’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget, the city set aside $3 million to continue efforts to resurface neighborhood and main roads.

The City Council recently approved contracts with Atlanta Paving and Concrete Construction, Inc. for $1,399,999 and a Task Order with Accura Engineering and Consulting, Inc. for $59,600 that includes construction, engineering, and inspection services.

The 11 neighborhoods impacted by the contracts include Windgate, Ashlee Oaks, Abbotts Pond, Fox Glen, Morton Plantation, Ashland, Edgehill Place, Westbury, Abbotts Run, Abbotts Landing, and Findley Chase.

The resurfacing work is expected to begin in Apr. with completion anticipated in October.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top