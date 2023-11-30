Mural completed at Alpharetta Community Center

Artist Reinilda Blair recently completed a new mural titled "Green Harmony: Where Nature and Community Meet" in the crosswalk at the Alpharetta Community Center. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Artist Reinilda Blair recently completed a new painting in the crosswalk at the Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St.

The project, supported by the Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services department and funded by Arts Alpharetta is one of several projects throughout the city designed for the beautification of crosswalks.

Other crosswalk murals include “Sun, Sun, Sun” at the Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway and “Mondrian Crosswalk” at the Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St.

Blair is currently exhibiting in her first solo art show, “Transcendence,” through Jan. 5 at Arts Clayton Gallery, 136 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. Learn more about her work at www.reinildablair.com and more about Arts Alpharetta at https://www.artsalpharetta.org.

