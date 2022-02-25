More North Fulton cities oppose bill benefiting corporations building rental housing

Alpharetta has joined Sandy Springs in passing a formal resolution opposing House Bill 1093. Officials say the bill, if passed, would take away cities’ ability to regulate residential developments that are built to lease by hedge funds and corporations, leaving cities with no control over zoning, issuance of permits or certificate of occupancy for such properties.

Sandy Springs City Council approved its resolution opposing the bill on Feb. 15. Alpharetta approved its resolution during a regular City Council meeting Feb. 21. In Roswell and Johns Creek, the resolutions are being taken up by committees next week. Milton officials plan to consider a resolution in March, city spokesman Greg Botelho said.