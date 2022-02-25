More North Fulton cities oppose bill benefiting corporations building rental housing

A bill in the Georgia Legislator has attracted the ire of officials in North Fulton cities.
Alpharetta has joined Sandy Springs in passing a formal resolution opposing House Bill 1093. Officials say the bill, if passed, would take away cities’ ability to regulate residential developments that are built to lease by hedge funds and corporations, leaving cities with no control over zoning, issuance of permits or certificate of occupancy for such properties.
Sandy Springs City Council approved its resolution opposing the bill on Feb. 15. Alpharetta approved its resolution during a regular City Council meeting Feb. 21. In Roswell and Johns Creek, the resolutions are being taken up by committees next week. Milton officials plan to consider a resolution in March, city spokesman Greg Botelho said.
In the Legislature, Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, brought the bill to a judiciary committee hearing Feb. 16. The lawmaker described the bill as ensuring basic property rights of real estate developers to develop their land and profit from it. Washburn said builders are seeing a market for young professionals and empty nesters who want to lease a home instead of purchase.
During the Alpharetta City Council meeting, officials voicing concern said the bill interferes with the city’s laser focus on keeping a balance of rental and owner occupied housing.
Councilman Douglas DeRito said state government has “run amok” and is an “embarrassment.”
“It leaves the door open for developers to do whatever they want in the city of Alpharetta,” DeRito said of the bill. “I know the hidden issue in this bill has to do with affordable housing and trying to provide options. Alpharetta is very capable of managing the needs for our city.”
Councilman Donald Mitchell said he believes lobbyists for construction groups and builders associations are influencing lawmakers.
“I feel quite certain that our state legislators don’t like our federal legislators in Washington D.C. telling them how to run the state of Georgia,” Councilman John Hypes added. “It is not appreciated that state legislators are seeking to dictate how we should run our cities.”
About the Author