Montessori school in Sandy Springs to repair streambank

Springmont School, a Montessori school serving children ages 18 months to 14 years, has an eroded streambank adjacent to the school’s playing fields. Plans are underway to repair and stabilize the slope.
Citizens interested in the project at 5750 Long Island Drive in Sandy Springs have until Nov. 18 to comment on the proposed activity with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch.
This project will use bioengineering techniques, including vegetated gabion mattresses, to stabilize the streambank. The proposed project will result in 667 square feet of buffer disturbance lasting about three months. The project affects an unnamed tributary to Long Island Creek in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.
Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Comments may be submitted to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.
