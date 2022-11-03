ajc logo
X

Montessori school in Sandy Springs to repair streambank

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Springmont School, a Montessori school serving children ages 18 months to 14 years, has an eroded streambank adjacent to the school’s playing fields. Plans are underway to repair and stabilize the slope.

Citizens interested in the project at 5750 Long Island Drive in Sandy Springs have until Nov. 18 to comment on the proposed activity with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch.

This project will use bioengineering techniques, including vegetated gabion mattresses, to stabilize the streambank. The proposed project will result in 667 square feet of buffer disturbance lasting about three months. The project affects an unnamed tributary to Long Island Creek in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.

Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Comments may be submitted to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens6h ago

Credit: Seth Wenig

Adidas, Yeezy fallout triggers layoffs at local shoe manufacturer
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
3h ago

Credit: Tony Dejak

Thomson’s Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72
6h ago

Credit: Tony Dejak

Thomson’s Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

A vast gulf between Abrams and Kemp will shape Georgia’s future
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton finalizes alcohol-related revisions to city code
1h ago
Alpharetta Police down two K-9s receive donation for a new dog
6h ago
Milton to demolish house at 14620 Freemanville Road
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
10h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
10h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top