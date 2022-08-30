Milton working with GA police association to hire officers

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police for a Promotional Assessment Center. This agreement allows GACP to vet candidates seeking to join the Milton Police Department for the ranks of lieutenant and sergeant.
GACP will charge the city $850 per candidate tested. The agreement calls for assessing a minimum of 8 candidates, up to a maximum of 15.
All candidates will be evaluated on at least four measurable performance traits and includes a written exercise and oral interview.
According to the GACP website, “an assessment center puts candidates through a series of group and individual exercises designed to simulate the conditions of a given job and determines if they have the skills and abilities necessary to perform that job. It does this by bringing out the candidate’s behavior relevant to the job, while it is being observed by a group of assessors.” The process is designed to eliminate rater bias and predict a candidate’s potential as a manager.
