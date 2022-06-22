ajc logo
Milton Wellness Expo aims to improve mind, body and spirit

Residents in Milton are invited to a Wellness Expo 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk.

Residents in Milton are invited to a Wellness Expo 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. (Courtesy Milton Farmers Market)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Residents in Milton are invited to a Wellness Expo 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. The free event will feature local providers in health, nutrition, fitness, skin care, mental health and more.

The city supports overall wellness as a balance between physical activity, nutrition and mental well-being to keep your body and mind in top condition. Local providers will be offering free demonstrations and samples of products.

The event is coordinated with the Milton Farmers Market which is regularly scheduled for 3 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the same location.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
