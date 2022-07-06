Milton website just got easier to find

Milton recently changed their website address from www.cityofmiltonga.us to www.miltonga.gov making it easier to find city news updates, contact information, policies and more.
For now an automatic redirect will take visitors to the corresponding www.miltonga.gov page.
This is all part of a larger domain migration effort the city has been undertaking. Recently all city email addresses similarly switched over from ending in @cityofmiltonga.us to ending in @miltonga.gov.
The city believes miltonga.gov should be easier to remember and to share verbally and on business cards.
Citizens can use the Milton website to pay a variety of bills from property taxes to traffic tickets, rent local facilities, as well as view the city’s strategic plan and annual budget.
Anyone finding a that’s not working should contact news@miltonga.gov.
