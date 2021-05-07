Milton wants public’s ideas on transportation solutions

Cities have been tasked by Fulton County to come up with a list of projects, grouped in priority tiers, that the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, 0.75% (or 3/4 cent) additional sales tax charge, can help pay for including things like roundabouts, sidewalks, traffic calming tools, and more.

The TSPLOST program Fulton voters passed in 2016 extended five years and is on track to bring in about $32 million to Milton alone. A TSPLOST-2 initiative would extend the program for another 5-year period.